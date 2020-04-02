Fred Schweppe

GRANT PARK — Fred W. Schweppe, 85, of Grant Park, passed away Monday (March 30, 2020).

He was born Oct. 3, 1934, in Beecher, the son of Frederick and Lydia (Hartman) Schweppe.

Fred married Donna J. Balgemann on Aug. 28, 1971, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

He retired from Bernard Welding in Beecher after 37 years of service.

Fred served our country in the U.S. Army and actively worked with guided missiles.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell, Ind.

Fred was also an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed woodworking and gardening projects.

Surviving are his wife, Lydia, of Grant Park; one brother-in-law, Scott Prairie, of Momence; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Frank and Marion Harrell, Wayne and Ruth Pettigrew, Gordon and Caroline Middleton, Sidney and Lydia Marshall, and Wilbert and Margaret Lietz; one brother, Robert Schweppe; three nephews, William Harrell, Kevin Lietz and Paul Prairie; one niece, Connie Bray; and one sister-in-law, Karen Prairie.

Private services and burial will be in Sherburnville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.