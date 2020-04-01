Judith Moniak

MANTENO — Judith A. Moniak, or “Aunt Judy” as she was known to many, many people, age 68, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (March 28, 2020) in Kankakee.

She was born Oct. 25, 1951, in Chicago, the daughter of Marcel and Gladys Vandenbil. She spent 42 happy years with her husband, Bill.

Judy retired from the railroad in 2005 and spent her remaining years hanging out with her family and friends. She was a huge fan of the Manteno Wildcats Football League and Manteno Panthers Wrestling.

Surviving are her husband; stepson, William Moniak Jr.; two grandsons, Matthew and Dylan Moniak; and three great-grandchildren, Faya, Noah and Willow.

She is also survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Judy Vandenbil; and one sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Brett Ryan.

She was the most generous, loving and caring aunt to: Bret and Emma Vandenbil and daughter Heidi; Mandy and Dan Martinez and their children Tucker, Tally and Tia; David Lauritzen; Jill Lauritzen and her children Justin, Taylor and Brooklyn; Chris and Nicole Ryan and their boys Noah and Logan; Elizabeth Vandenbil; Monica Vandenbil; Wes Ryan; and Matt Ryan. She is also survived by two very special friends of over 50 years, Anna Nicholas and Pat Halloran.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Betty Bennett.

Judy was a loving soul whose smile brought joy to everyone she met.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.