ESSEX — Albert Brunner, 89, of Paray Vieille, France, and formerly of Essex, passed away March 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Essex Township, the son of Josephine and Oscar Brunner.

In his childhood, he was active in the youth fellowship group at the Grand Prairie United Methodist Church.

He graduated from Reddick High School in 1949.

Albert then went on to serve our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, serving in Japan.

He then went to college and graduated from Illinois State University in 1958.

Albert taught at Springfield High School for two years; Oak Lawn High School for two years; and then he taught in Military High Schools in Japan, Okinawa, England and Germany.

He retired from teaching in 1994.

Albert loved to travel.

Surviving are his wife; a daughter-in-law, Robin Welch, of Ashmore; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Rose Dunn, of Elgin, and Margaret and Eugene Reardanz, of Kankakee; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Ivan and Shirley Brunner, of Herscher, Wilbert and Asenath Brunner, of Kankakee, and Maria Brunner, of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Christophe Welch; a brother, Melvin; and a brother-in-law, Donald Dunn.

Albert was loved and respected by his family.

Services will be held in France.