Sherryl Riley

WATSEKA — Sherryl “Sherry” Riley, 79 of Watseka passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Sherry was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Milford, the daughter of Marion and Bernice (Hasselbring) Fanning. She married Thomas F. Riley on Jan. 28, 1961, in Milford and he survives. Other survivors include two sons, Mark (Sherrill) Riley of Windsor, CA and Ron (Julee) Jensen of Crete; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Matthew Riley.

Mrs. Riley was a member of Milford Church of the Nazarene.

Private graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, with the Rev. Tom McCann officiating.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

