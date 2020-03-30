Mary Nutting

BOURBONNAIS — Mary P. Nutting, 94, of Momence, passed away Friday (March 27, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 21, 1925, in Momence, the daughter of Varnum and Frances Coontz Parish. She married Thomas A. Nutting on June 23, 1951, in Momence. He preceded her in death Feb. 20, 1985.

Surviving are her son, Matthew Nutting, of Chicago; her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Louie Angellotti, of Schererville, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Juanita Nutting, of Momence; and sister-in-law, Juliet Parish, of Momence. Also surviving are six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Thomas, she was preceded in death by her parents; and eldest son, Tommy.

Mary was a corporate attorney for Parish Bank and also ran her own private practice in Momence.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.

A private family graveside service will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence. The Rev. Peter Jankowski will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.