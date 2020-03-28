Fred Sparrow

ST. ANNE — Fred Wayne Sparrow, 91, of St. Anne and Grand Rapids, Mich., peacefully stepped into the arms of Jesus on Friday (March 27, 2020).

He was born May 24, 1928, in St. Anne, the son of Walker and Gladys (Livengood) Sparrow.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Marjorie (Duncan); son, Fred; and grandson, Terry Sparrow.

Surviving are his son, Bob (Darla); daughter-in-law, Debbie; and daughter, Marcia (Jay) Ott; grandchildren, Kelly (Jason) Conover, Todd (Laura) Sparrow, and Tony (Lindsey) Sparrow; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

A family memorial service and celebration of God’s grace in Fred’s life will be at a later date.

The family is grateful to the staff and management of Raybrook Manor of Holland Home in Grand Rapids, Mich., for the loving and skillful care Fred received over the last year.

Memorials may be sent to the Resident Assistance Fund at Holland Home, 2100 Raybrook St. SE, Ste. 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

Funeral arrangements are by Zaagman Memorial Chapel, Inc., Grand Rapids, Mich.

