Kathryn Martini

MANTENO — Kathryn Susan Martini, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (March 25, 2020) in Aurora, surrounded by family.

She was born March 5, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of James and Oneda (Stilley) Eckhardt. She married her husband of 65 years, Gino, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband; two sons, Anthony (Allyson) Martini, of Aurora, Stephen (Carol) Martini, of Milford, Del.; five grandchildren, Andrea (Kris) Gordon, Nicholas (Kristen) Martini, Alex (Kristina) Martini, Sean Martini and Emily Martini; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Stanley (Ionia) Eckhardt, Frederick (Dolores) Eckhardt and Edwin (Mary Kay) Eckhardt; sister-in-law, Anna (Robert) Corwin; and many special nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Walter “Sid” Eckhardt; sister, Betty Jane Schnell; father-in-law, John Martini; mother-in-law, Adele Martini; sisters-in-law, Grace Eckhardt, Mary Martini, Linda Martini and Flora Martini; and brother-in-law, Melvin Schnell.

Kathryn worked at Bear Brand Hosiery Co. in Kankakee, before becoming a homemaker for 64 years. She was a loving wife and dedicated her time to raising and caring for her growing family. In her spare time, she enjoyed her hobby and expertise of chair caning that she picked up from her mother and father. She was a long-time member of the Sons of Italy, and a devoted member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.

Due to the current circumstances of COVID-19, a memorial Mass will be at a date and location to be determined.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

