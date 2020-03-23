PEOTONE — Ruth Warren Daum, 88, passed away peacefully at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, on March 20, 2020.

She was born Jan. 5, 1932, the daughter of Herbert and Euthena Warren, at their home in Andres, rural Peotone.

Ruth attended a one-room school house until eighth grade and then graduated from Peotone High School.

She married Ralph Daum at West Peotone Church in 1950 during a November blizzard.

Ruth worked at a bank in Manteno, and later did bookkeeping for the family business, Daum Appliance (formerly Daum Electric), in Peotone.

She was an active resident in the community of Peotone.

Ruth was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Women’s Club, the United Methodist Church and a Brownie leader. She was instrumental in starting Peotone’s first kindergarten program in 1961. Ruth and Ralph were world travelers, visiting 47 countries. They also spent time in Orange Beach, Ala., and avidly followed the Cubs.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Ralph, in 2014; infant son, Douglas; and siblings, Lois Norton, Bill Warren, Mary Ellen Patoch and Jean Dunn.

Surviving are her daughters, Jane Jones (Mike), of Peotone, Sally Flynn (Jim), of Sacramento, and Nancy Daum (Eric Lundahl), of LaGrange Park; grandchildren, Ian McLean (Jessica), Megan McLean (David Morales), Grant Lundahl, Adam Jones and Abby Jarchow (Christopher); and great-granddaughters, Ruthie and Nora Jarchow.

Ruth’s generosity, devotion to family, and her superior pie baking skills will be missed.

Private family services have been held.

