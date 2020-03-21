Alex Bernardino

CARY — Alex A. Bernardino, 56, of Cary, and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at his home.

He was born Feb. 3, 1964, in Manila, Phillipines, the son of Dr. Arcadio and Dr. Rustica (Amazan) Bernardino.

Alex was an employee of Amita Health. He was a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and Loyola University. He enjoyed biking and playing paintball.

Surviving are two sons, Nicholas Bernardino and Travis Bernardino, both of Cary; his mother, Dr Rustica Bernardino, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Raquel and Dr. Dan Benoit, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Arnold and Marcella Bernardino, of Whitehouse, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Alex was preceded in death by his father.

Private family services will be at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Public services will be held when permissible.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

