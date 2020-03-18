Clarence Randall

ST. ANNE — Clarence Earl “Bobie” Randall, 72, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Kindred Health in Hammond, Ind.

He was born May 21, 1947, in Jackson, Miss., the son of Sam and Annie Bell Robinson Randall. He was married to Lena Marion Squair Randall on May 31, 1981, in Sun River Terrace.

Clarence had been employed as a truck driver for Illinois Fabricators for 40-plus years. He also was in the Public Works Department for the Village of Sun River Terrace. Clarence was a member of God’s Center of Deliverance Church where he worked with the kitchen ministry.

Surviving are his wife, Lena Randall, of Sun River Terrace; three sons, Ronnie Randall, of Georgia, Verzel Randall, of Atlanta, Ga., and Terrance Randall, of Kankakee; three daughters, LaKieda Randall, of St. Anne, Aretha Childs, of New Mexico, and April Minniefield, of St. Anne; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Kenny Randall, William Randall and Donald (Rudean) Randall, all of Mississippi; five sisters, Doris Carpenter, of Kankakee, Ann Radford, of Sun River Terrace, Diane Randall, Mary Helen Randall and Theresa Randall, all of Atlanta, Ga.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Sam and Annie Bell; and two brothers, Kirk and Sam Jr. Randall.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Sun River Terrace. Pastor DeVera Smith will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

