james hamilton

CABERY — James E. Hamilton, 66, of Cabery, and formerly of Lawton, Okla., passed away Thursday (March 12, 2020) at his home in Cabery, surrounded by his loving family.

According to James’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, until the 5 p.m. funeral services at Cabery Methodist Church in Cabery. The Rev. John Lyons will officiate.

James was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Lawon, Okla., the son of Thomas Eugene and Celeste (VanHoozer) Hamilton. He married Geraldine Steinback on Nov. 16, 1984, in Morris. She survives, of Cabery.

Also surviving are his three beautiful children, N.B. Wayne and Monica (Pullum) Hamilton, of Cabery, Thomas and Alexis (Dettloff) Hamilton, also of Cabery, and Celeste and Ronald (Varney) Hamilton, of Godley; grandson, Evan Dettloff; and many special adopted children.

Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents, N.B. and Florance VanHoozer; brother, Johnny Hamilton, all formerly of Oklahoma; and an uncle, Loal Buttrem.

James was born and raised in Lawton, Okla.

He always loved riding motorcycles, fishing with his children, having family picnics, especially if it was the Fourth of July. He enjoyed taking family trips to the mountains where he always had a special story about them. He will be loved and missed and kept close in the hearts of his family.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at calvertmemorial.com.