Kallie Grant

MILLINGTON, TENN. — Kallie D. Grant, 89, “Momma Grant,” of Millington, Tenn., peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Saturday morning (March 7, 2020); from her home, with family by her side.

She was born Aug. 26, 1930, in Inverness, Miss., to Rufus and Mattie Dotson Washington.

Kallie was a longtime resident of Kankakee until relocating to Tennessee.

She was a former member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee.

Kallie enjoyed watching game shows, listening to gospel and smooth music, the Chicago Bears and Bulls, growing flowers and cooking. She was a homemaker and loved being a loving and caring foster mother to many children for many years.

Surviving are sons, Lee (Mary D.) Grant, of Kankakee, Anthony Virgin-Grant, of Jonesboro, Ark., Taronse Virgin-Grant, of Rantoul, Damonte Green-Grant, of Pikeville, Tenn.; daughters, Annie L. Johnson, of Kankakee, Callie Cook, of Chicago, Dorothy Harris, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., JoAnn Grant Strong, of Detroit, Mich., Cathy (Dushawn) Chavers, of Marietta, Ga., Patty Grant, of Atlanta, Ga., Tammy (Marlondes) Rogers, of Millington, Tenn.; sisters, Annie Fifer, of Chicago, and Frances Washington, of West Point, Miss.; brother, Lest Washington, of Mansfield, Ohio; special daughters-in-law, Delores Grant, of Woodberry, Minn., Kay Davis, of Temple Hill, Md., and Glendora Grant, of Kankakee; special son-in-law, George Johnson, of Kankakee; 31 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sons, Eddie and Derrick Grant; sisters, Idell Smith and Inez Brown; brothers, Jessie, Willie, Rufus Jr. and Ira Washington; great-granddaughter, Ivyanna King; and great-grandsons, Latrez and Jasina Grant.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Pastor Montele A. Crawford will officiate and Pastor Carl Randle Sr. will be the eulogist. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.