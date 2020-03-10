KANKAKEE — Gregory Leveque, 56, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 5, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Leveque, of San Diego, and Samantha (Ryan) Hanson, of Phoenix; four stepdaughters, Jade (Adam) Johnson, Monica (Matt) Watson, Sarah (Nathaniel) Thacker and Stephanie Camacho; three granddaughters; and seven stepgrandchildren. He is also survived by his parents, Richard Leveque, of Ashkum, and Sandra Wilson, of Ojai, Calif.; two brothers, Martin and Michael Leveque; four sisters, Anne (David) VanDehey, Jane (Jim) Clark, Lucie (Ruben) Colmenero and Natalee (Rob) Scivally; one stepsister, Chris (John) Cox; two stepbrothers, Mark (Kelly) and Richard (Christine) Nichols; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his partner, Kathy Jackson; stepmother, Ruth Leveque; and stepbrother, John Nichols.

Greg loved people, being outside, sports and his many dogs and cats over the years.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home and a celebration of life will be from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Kankakee Boat Club.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.