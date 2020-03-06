Richard Edwards Jr.

KANKAKEE — Richard C. Edwards Jr., 89, of Kankakee, passed away surrounded by friends Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020).

Richard was born in 1930 to Helen and Richard Edwards, of Muncie, Ind.

Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Sonia Baspiñeiro Edwards; and his son, Carlton Edwards; he is survived by brothers, Robert (Wanda) Edwards, of Albany, Ind., and Donald (Susan) Edwards, of Ducks Creek Village, Utah; sister-in-law, Roberta Clevenger, of Union City, Ind.; grandchildren, Anthony, Stefen, Brittany, Adam and Cruz; and great-grandchildren.

He was class valedictorian of Green Township H.S., Ridegeville, Ind., class of 1949. He received a BA from Olivet Nazarene College and MA in Cultural Studies from Governor’s State University.

Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army 1955-1957, serving in Japan as a personnel clerk. He also taught English for Professionals at the American Consulate and through Toastmasters.

He began his teaching career at Thornton Fractional High School North, as theatre manager and English instructor. In 1960, he taught in Oruro, Bolivia, where he met his future wife, Sonia Baspiñeiro.

“Mr. Ed” was a beloved Speech, English and Theatre teacher at Kankakee High School (formerly Westview High School). He organized and hosted the Westview Invitational Speech and numerous IHSA district and regional speech and drama competitions. He directed and produced over 60 full-length plays, musicals and dramatic cuttings.

As English and speech instructor at Kankakee Community College, Richard was a member of the faculty team introducing computer-based instruction of English courses.

Richard was a member and president of the Community Arts Council, and Illinois State Director of the International Thespian Society. He was a volunteer at the Kankakee County Historical Society. He was a distinguished member of the International Society of Poets and his poetry was published in various journals. He authored Thus It Was: The View of the Poet.

He enjoyed the company of his Shih Tzu and Yorkie dogs, and was known for his beautiful garden.

Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Community College Foundation for the Ric Edwards and Sonia Baspiñeiro Edwards Scholarship https://foundation.kcc.edu/give/form/general/

