Patricia Brinkman

BONFIELD — Patricia A. (Birr) Brinkman, 83, of Bonfield, passed away Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of William H. and Hazel Bedecker Birr. Patricia married Melvin C. Brinkman on Jan. 18, 1958, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Patricia worked at various local factories and also did house cleaning. She did volunteer work at the Kankakee County Training Center. Patricia was a member of United Methodist Church (Grand Prairie, Bonfield Parish). She loved to crochet and read. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband, Melvin Brinkman, of Kankakee; one son, Craig and Lovice Brinkman, of Kankakee; two daughters, Kathy and Joe Pawlak, of Hampshire, and Lori Brinkman, of Aurora; four grandchildren, Jenny Pawlak, Sandy (Bob) Denninger, Derek Brinkman and Deanna Brinkman; one great-grandchild, Anya Denninger; and one sister, Connie Cahan, of Pasadena, Texas.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one stillborn son, Douglas; and one brother and sister-in-law, William and Doris Birr.

Cremations rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, until the noon memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Keith Blankenship will officiate the memorial service. Inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Alzheimer’s Association.

