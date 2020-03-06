Charles Gioia Jr.

KANKAKEE — Charles A. Gioia Jr., 73, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of Giacomo Giangrosso (birth father), Charles A. Gioia Sr. (father whom raised him), Francis Gioia-Giangrosso (birth mother) and Myrtle Gioia (mother whom raised him).

Charles worked as a caretaker. He was retired.

Surviving are his soul mate, Cynthia Gioia, whom he married Aug. 11, 1979, in Kankakee.

Also surviving are his sons and daughter-in-law, Charles A. Gioia III and Shannan Gioia, and Matthew D. Gioia; daughter, Simona Ciarlo and son-in-law Larry Hoy; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Alberta Giangrosso; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Phil Green; four grandchildren, Tyler and Monica Gioia, Kaitlyn Gioia, Hayden Gioia and Ireland Gioia; and one great-grandchild, Ela Gioia.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Anthony Sr., Sam, Vincent Sr., and Jack Giangrosso; sisters, Lena Merecki, Santa Kasper, and Jenny and Delores Giangrosso.

Chuck was a huge Cubs fan, enjoyed watching his grandkids, and enjoyed putting puzzles together.

He was an active member of Kankakee Gospel Assembly Church of Bourbonnais. Chuck was also a AA leader and sponsor.

Chuck will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Services will be private. For more information, contact Kankakee Gospel Assembly of Bourbonnais at 815-939-1511.

Memorials may be made to the family, for the address, please contact Cynthia Gioia via private message through Facebook.