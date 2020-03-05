Lucille Pence

WATSEKA — Lucille Mae Pence, 83, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

She was born June 21, 1936, in Rensselaer, Ind., the daughter of Elmer and Mabel (Mathew) Deno. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Gene Deno; one sister, Vera Wetli; and one daughter-in-law, Debbie Pence.

Lucille married James “Jim” Pence on May 25, 1957, in Goodland, Ind. He survives.

Also surviving are four children, Terry (Rhonda) Pence, of Watseka, Lynette (Rich) Moyer, of Watseka, Mike (Phyllis) Pence, of Marshall, and Scott (Kelly) Pence, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Dorene Gretencord, of Lafayette, Ind.; one sister-in-law, Wanda Pence, of Clarksville, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Pence was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. She worked with her husband in the family business, Pence Oil Company, for 40 years; and enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing and camping. Lucille loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, St. Edmund Catholic Church CCW or Mahlah Comfort Dog Ministries.

