Susan Gooch

CUMMING, GA. — Susan Marie Gooch, 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and sister, on Feb. 25, 2020, in Cumming, Ga.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Pastor Larry Sykes will officiate. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Susan Marie Gooch was born March 16, 1953, in Kankakee, the third of nine children born to Frank and Bertha Johnson.

She attended Momence High School and was of the Seventh Day Adventist faith.

Susan was united in holy matrimony to Neverette Gooch on Oct. 1, 1969. Her husband preceded her in death.

Their union was blessed with four children and two stepchildren.

Susan was an artist and homemaker. She had a witty sense of humor and enjoyed fishing, drawing, doing crossword puzzles, reading the Bible, dancing and shopping for her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one son and daughter-in-law, Neverette and Shawonna Gooch, of El Mirage, Ariz.; five daughters and two sons-in-law, Katrina and Andrew Hayes, of Peoria, Ariz., Katavia Gooch, of Buford, Ga., Kamisha and Raymond Bowen, of Goodyear, Ariz., Chimere Johnson, of Sun River Terrace, and Nakita Foster, of Nashville, Tenn.; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Frank and Lynn Johnson, of Chicago, Reuben Johnson, of Kankakee, and David and Tanya Johnson, of Burbank, Calif.; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Diane and Edward Bradley, of Kankakee, Doris Hill, of Alcoa, Tenn., and Patricia Davis, of Knoxville, Tenn.; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Janet Sykes and Maggie Collins; and one grandson, Jason Rivera Jr.

