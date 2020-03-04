Ruth Pratt

ST. ANNE — Ruth D. Pratt, 95, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at her home.

She was born Oct. 22, 1924, in Fort Collins, Colo., the daughter of Ralph and Adda V. (Sparks) Sanders. Ruth married the Rev. Erwin J. Pratt on May 30, 1944, in Greenville. He preceded her in death June 29, 1996.

Ruth was a teacher at Je-Neir Elementary School in Momence, where she retired. She attended Greenville College and graduated from Illinois State University.

She was a member of the Retired Teacher’s Association. She enjoyed line dancing, square dancing, and reading. Ruth volunteered in the Riverside Medical Center gift shop for many years.

Ruth was a member of master’s blend faith group and a former member of Momence First United Methodist Church. She was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are two daughters, Joyce and Joe Edwin, of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Judith Pratt, of Phoenix, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Michael Edwin, Aimee Edwin, Sarah Edwin, Erin Sheldahl and Jason Thane; and four great-grandchildren, Jack Sheldahl, Megan Sheldahl, Dylan Sheldahl and Huck Thane.

In addition to her husband, the Rev. Erwin Pratt, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Charles Sanders and Edwin Sanders.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours). The Rev. Sunny Castillo will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Byron Cemetery in Byron, Mich.

Memorials may be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee.

