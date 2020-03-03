Robert Forgue Sr.

KANKAKEE — Robert L. Forgue Sr., 88, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 1, 2020) at his home.

He was born Feb. 5, 1932, in Kankakee, the son of Dewey and Hilda (Knapp) Forgue. Robert married Jackie Blain on May 9, 1953, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

He was a tree trimmer and a foreman at Nelson Tree Service for 27 years; and retired as an iron worker for Local 465 after 28 years.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Jackie Forgue, of Kankakee; five sons and three daughters-in-law, Kevin (Toni) Forgue, of Liberty Township, Ohio, Keith Forgue, of Kankakee, Robert (Roberta) Forgue Jr., of Momence, Kerry Forgue, of Bourbonnais, and Kirk (Debra) Forgue, of Vernon Hills; a daughter, Kim Hill, of Momence; and nine grandchildren, Trisha Marie DeMarcus (Dave), of St. George, Utah, Heather Anne Bass (Josh), of Bradley, Stacy Michelle Williams (Jon), of Vernon Hills, Joshua Alan Forgue (Julie), of Vernon Hills, Bronson Lawrence Forgue (Amanda), of Urbana, Katrina Lynn Forgue, of Kankakee, Justin David Hill, of Momence, Kassidy Elizabeth Forgue, of Kankakee, and Kyle Edward Forgue, of Kankakee; four great-grandchildren; and 10 step-grandchildren. Also surviving are his twin sister, Shirley Kemp, of Kankakee; and a brother, Larry Forgue, of Bradley.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Edna Berlin and Doris Mulder.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

