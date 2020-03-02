MANTENO — Rose Marie Panozzo, 80, a longtime Manteno resident, and formerly of Dolton, passed away Feb. 28, 2020.

She was born Oct. 19, 1939.

Rose Marie was a graduate of Thornton Township High School with the class of 1957.

She was the wife for 58 years of Frank Panozzo; mother of Ann (Michael) Farning; known as “Nonni” to William (Colleen) Farning, Abigail (Zachary) Hooper and John Farning; known as “Nonna” to Charlotte Farning, Olivia Farning, Jackson Farning, Lucia Hooper and the late Liliana Hooper.

Rose Marie was the daughter of Angelina (nee Panozzo) and John Panozzo. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was the sister of John (Vickie) Panozzo and the late Elizabeth (late Tony) Frego; and an aunt and friend of many.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St. (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 207 S. Main St., Manteno. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth.

Funeral arrangements are by Panozzo Brothers Funeral Home, 708-481-9230.

Please sign her online guestbook at panozzobros.com.