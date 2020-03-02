Deborah Schkerke

BOURBONNAIS — Deborah Sue Schkerke, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Deborah was born Feb. 11, 1951, in Paxton, the daughter of Lester and Olga Theesfield Anderson.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

Deborah enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Gerald “Gerry” Schkerke, of Bourbonnais; one son, Derek Schkerke, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Eric Richardson, of Bradley; one brother and sister-in-law, William and Mary Ann Anderson, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Christopher, Ashlee, Andrew, Eric Jr. and Cecily; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Paul Anderson; and one sister, Donna Haney.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate the service. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

