Death notices: March 2, 2020

<strong>Jack D Rose</strong>, 88, of Momence, passed away Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Colleen Habing</strong>, 57, of Chicago, were held Feb. 22 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Colleen passed away Feb. 15, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Doreen E. Horn,</strong> 81, of Chebanse, were held Feb. 25 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Doreen passed away Feb. 18, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were LaVerne Boettcher, Mark Hess, Keven Nordmeyer and Tim Payne. Honorary pallbearers were Shaun, Tim and Garry Miller, Edwin and Bill Wade and Bill Callister.

Services for <strong>Carol King</strong>, 82, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 26 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Carol passed away Feb. 23, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Marvin C. “Sonny” Norton</strong>, 84, of Bradley, were held Feb. 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Sonny passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Matt, Brody and Ozzie Neblock, Joey and Mason Blanton, Zane and Damon Miller, and Turn and Josh Norton.

Funeral services for <strong>Larry L. “L.P.” Padgett</strong>, 81, of Bradley, were held Feb. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. L.P. passed away Feb. 14, 2020. Burial was in St. Anne Township Cemetery, St. Anne. Pallbearers were Harley and Bob Lowey, Collin and Steve Statler, Gary Passmore and Roger Styck.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Rodney F. Whittington</strong>, 72, of Bourbonnais, was held Feb. 25 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Rodney passed away Feb. 21, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemtery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Wade, Rodney, Nick, Keith and Blake Whittington, and Brandon Glendye.