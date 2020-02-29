Paul Salzman

CHEBANSE — Paul F. Salzman, 97, of rural Chebanse, passed away Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 11, 1923, the son of George W. and Ruth (Blatt) Salzman, in rural Manteno.

Paul graduated from Manteno High School in 1940; and the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1949.

He married Doris Kelly on March 17, 1951, in Champaign. She preceded him in death in 2014.

Paul farmed for over 50 years before retiring in 2002. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee, where he served in various capacities. He enjoyed eating pie, storytelling, reading and attending farm sales.

Surviving are two sons, John (Kristin) Salzman, of Magnolia, and Frederick Salzman, of Worthington, Ohio; two daughters, Alice Salzman, of Downers Grove, and Jo Anne (Jonathan) Stenbuck, of Attleboro, Mass.; and four grandchildren, Francisca and Ruth Stenbuck and Emily and Aaron Salzman.

In addition to his wife, Doris; he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and George A. Salzman.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee. Burial will immediately follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee or Bible Witness Camp, St. Anne.

