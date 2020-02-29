Obituary Recap: Feb. 29, 2020

SATURDAY, Feb. 22
<strong>Darr, Richard,</strong> 84, Kankakee, Feb. 20
<strong>Davison, William,</strong> 70, Shelbyville, Feb. 17
<strong>Douglas, Debra,</strong> 61, East Brooklyn, Feb. 19
<strong>Hart, Francis “Frank,”</strong> 101, Bourbonnais, Feb. 19
<strong>Marshall, Joan,</strong> 89, Littleton, Colo., Feb. 13
<strong>Norton, Marvin,</strong> 84, Bradley, Feb. 20
<strong>Schieve, Adolph,</strong> 96, Watseka, Feb. 19
<strong>Smith, Suzanne,</strong> 81, Madison, Ala., Feb. 18
<strong>Starkey, Timothy,</strong> 66, Santa Cruz, Calif., Dec. 16
<strong>Whittington, Rodney,</strong> 72, Bourbonnais, Feb. 21
MONDAY, Feb. 24
<strong>Gillespie, Daniel,</strong> 70, Clifton, Feb. 19
<strong>Johnson, James,</strong> 73, Bourbonnais, Feb. 22
<strong>Lawrence, Hildath,</strong> 103, Manteno, Feb. 21
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
<strong>Daniels, Darryl,</strong> 58, Watseka, Feb. 21
<strong>Denoyer, Bryce Allen,</strong> 16, Watseka, Feb. 20
<strong>King, Carol,</strong> 82, Bourbonnais, Feb. 23
<strong>Kleinert, Gary,</strong> 42, Chebanse, Feb. 22
<strong>Monferdini, Letha,</strong> 86, Wood Dale, Feb. 22
<strong>Wren, Nancy,</strong> 64, St. Anne, Feb. 23
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
<strong>Bertrand, Merle,</strong> 88, Clifton, Feb. 22
<strong>Brown, Marie,</strong> 84, Watseka, Feb. 23
<strong>Coash, Ronald,</strong> 83, Bourbonnais, Feb. 22
<strong>Gyles, Kathryn,</strong> 73, Antioch, Tenn., Feb. 18
<strong>Martin, Arinza Sr.,</strong> 72, Bradley, Feb. 18
<strong>Mossman, Richard,</strong> 79, Bourbonnais, Feb. 23
<strong>Strafford, Donald,</strong> 89, Bonita Springs, Fla., Feb. 22
<strong>Tall, Dorothy,</strong> 87, Kankakee, Feb. 23
THURSDAY, Feb. 27
<strong>Bass, Michael,</strong> 68, Bourbonnais, Feb. 21
F<strong>ulford, Eugene,</strong> 74, Kankakee, Feb. 20
<strong>Heppe, George,</strong> 79, Momence, Feb. 21
<strong>Pelletier, Ronald,</strong> 53, Bourbonnais, Feb. 24
<strong>Stokes, Kiara,</strong> 30, Kankakee, Feb. 16