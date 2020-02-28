george boudreau

WATSEKA — George A. Boudreau, 87, of Watseka and formerly of Martinton, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

He was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Martinton Township, the son of George J. and Anna M. (Arseneau) Boudreau. George married Beverly Rich in Chebanse, on March 3, 1962.

Surviving are his wife, Beverly Boudreau, of Watseka; one daughter, Dana (Michael) Blanchette, of Bourbonnais; one son, Tom (Mari) Boudreau, of Maypearl, Texas; one sister, Lana Beaupre, of Clifton; nine grandchildren, Nathan, Allison, Lauren, Joseph, Deborah, Benjamin, Timothy, Rebekah and Elijah; six great-grandchildren, Hudson, Nora, Levi, Myles, Gavin and Wade.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Duane and Ivan; one sister, Velma; and one grandson, Brett Hoy.

Mr. Boudreau was a lifelong farmer in the Iroquois County area. He enjoyed antique tractors.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, March 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The Rev. Dan Belanger will officiate. Burial will follow in L’Erable Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

