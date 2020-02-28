Ellen Hoffman

CULLOM — Ellen Christine Hoffman, 58, of Cullom, was granted her angel wings Feb. 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ellen was born Jan. 17, 1962, in Fairbury, the daughter of James Perkins and Joanne Perkins, of Cullom.

She grew up in a loving family with one sister, Elaine Clapp, of Herscher; and one brother, Steve (Stacy) Perkins, of Herscher.

Ellen married James Hoffman on Aug. 27, 1983. They lived in Cullom, and raised their two children, Hannah and Nathan.

She graduated from Tri-Point High School with honors, earned her bachelor’s degree at Illinois State University, and later received her paralegal license from Roosevelt University.

Ellen was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic which was evident in her 35 years at Caughey, Legner, Freehill, Ehrgott, and Mann, LLP.

She was dedicated to music. Ellen learned to play piano as a young girl and as she became older, she played in several weddings and funerals. She volunteered to play at the local schools, taught the children in the community to play the piano, and dedicated her talent to the church band at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatsworth.

Ellen was an avid traveler and adventurist who loved boating and camping in her free time. Her real passions were her family and friends. Ellen sought to instill in her children a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends, and the power of a smile.

She vowed to live life to the fullest and viewed each day as a precious gift. Ellen truly embodied J.O.Y. often referencing Jesus First, Others Second, and Yourself Last.

Surviving are her parents; husband; two children and several loving family members.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 105 S. 6th St., Chatsworth. Immediately following the service, there will be a celebration of her life at the American Legion, 127 W. Jackson St., Cullom.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St., Morris, 815-942-0084.

Please sign her online guestbook at ucdaviscallahan.com.