George Heppe

MOMENCE — George “Buddy” F. Heppe, 79, of Momence, left his earthly home for his heavenly home Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) from Lynn Haven, Fla.

He was born July 25, 1940, in Momence, the son of George J. and Ruby M. Heppe.

George was always known as a hardworking, driven man who spent all of his free time with his family and could be found at church on Sunday. He had the ability to make people laugh and smile with one of his many stories about “back in my day.” Family and friends said they don’t believe he had ever met a stranger in his life as he could always find something to connect with people about. George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the true definition of a family man who was loved and respected by so many.

Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Ruby; brother, Carl; and sister, Margie.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Ruby Heppe; three brothers and two sisters, Robert, Ronnie, Norman, Nancy and Linda; two sons, Dale and Jeff Heppe; four grandchildren, Justin, Christine, Samantha and Jamie; and seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Ryland, Jacob, Oliver, Frank, Layla and Benny.

A celebration of life will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the United Methodist Church in Manteno.

