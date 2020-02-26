Merle Bertrand

CLIFTON — Merle “Moose” E. Bertrand, 88, of Clifton, passed away Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.

He was born Feb. 13, 1932, in rural Clifton, the son of Florent P. “Pat” and Mildred R. (Mathy) Bertrand.

Surviving are two daughters, Mindy (Mike) Lamb, of Kankakee, and Miriam (James) Moore, of Auburn; two sons, Merle (Kristina) Bertrand, of Austin, Texas, and Matt (Megan) Bertrand, of Santee, Calif.; six grandchildren, Jacob (Vicki) Lamb, Kyle Lamb, Maiya Bertrand, Matthew Bertrand, Morgan Moore and Anthony Moore; one great-grandchild, Colton Lamb; his friend and former spouse, Mary Sparks, of Gilman; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Moose was a truck driver for several years and was a former Teamster. He enjoyed going to estate sales and auctions, watching NASCAR races and playing cards. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of Slow Boys Tractor Club, the American Legion, Danforth Sportsmans Club and on the fair board security.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Ryan Mustered officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. A private family inurnment will take place Monday, March 2, in L’Erable.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the American Diabetes Association.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.