WATSEKA — Marie Brown, 84, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Watseka, the daughter of Martin D. and Gertrude (Gocken) Johnson. Marie married Robert Redman. He preceded her in death April 5, 2014. She later married James Brown on May 22, 1981, in Champaign. He preceded her in death May 4, 2011.

Surviving are three daughters, Debbie (Steve) McCullough, of Watseka, Pam (John) Baldwin, of Greenville, S.C., and Jill (Gary) Law, of Perkasie, Pa.; two sons, Jeff (Dawn) Brown, of Rock Falls, and Greg (Joyce) Brown, of Rockford; one brother, Marion (Fran) Johnson, of West Lafayette, Ind.; and one sister, Carolyn (Mike) Gerkin, of Apple Valley, Minn.; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Marie was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City, where she was a women’s group member. She was the past executive director of the county USDA office where she trained many employees in the state and federal USDA offices. She was a member of the National Active Retired Federal Employees Association, where she was a past president and secretary.

She was a volunteer at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. She loved playing golf, cards and games, particularly Farkle, with her family. Marie was a talented artist and especially enjoyed water color painting. Most importantly, she cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Joel Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City.

