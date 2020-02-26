Kathryn Gyles

ANTIOCH, TENN. — Kathryn Louise Gyles, 73, of Antioch, Tenn., passed away Feb. 18, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Kathryn Louise Gyles was born April 13, 1947, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ernestine Shannon and Willie Riley.

She is a graduate of Kankakee High School.

Kathryn was employed at Economy Cleaners and later Esselte from where she retired after a number of years. She was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Rose of Lima Parish in Kankakee.

She loved watching football, playing Backgammon, working in the yard and going fishing.

Kathryn was married to Horace Gyles.

She departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her home in Antioch, Tenn.

Kathryn leaves fond memories with her son, Joseph (Stephanie) Virgen Jr., of Chicago; one daughter, Amanda Watford, of Antioch, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Lillian Smith, of Indianapolis, Ind., Evelyn Riley, of Milwaukee, Wis., and Debra (Jeffery) Howery, of Richton Park; brothers, Bennie Anthony, of Hammond, La., Rashid Ali, of Flossmoor, Edward Rilley, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Clifton Riley, of Miami, Fla.; aunt, Mary Black, of Kankakee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Awaiting her arrival are her husband; parents; grandparents; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Anthony.

