WATSEKA — Bryce Allen Denoyer, 16, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020).

He was born Jan. 6, 2004, the son of Kevin Denoyer and Daniell (Lamie) Denoyer.

Bryce was a student at Watseka Community High School.

He was active in the Watseka Warriors Football, track, basketball and show choir.

Bryce enjoyed playing sports, hanging out with friends, and shoes.

Surviving are his parents, Kevin Denoyer, of Watseka, and Daniell Denoyer, of St. Anne; sisters, Kaylee Denoyer, of Watseka, and McKena Denoyer, of Watseka; brother, Zach Denoyer, of Watseka; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Judy Denoyer, of Bradley; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Diane Buckles, of Bradley; and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Watseka High School. Memorial services will follow at 8 p.m., also at the high school.

Memorials may be made to the Watseka Warrior Football Team or the wishes of the family.

