Adolph Schieve

WATSEKA — Adolph “Whitey” Schieve, 96, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020).

He was born May 30, 1923, in Douglas, N.D., the son of Heinrich “Henry” Schieve and Pauline (Weidner) Schieve.

Whitey worked for Illinois Bell for many years.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a Platoon Sargent for the 28th Infantry “Bloody Buckets,” where he received the purple heart.

Adolph married Betty Stutler in Chicago, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, on Jan. 4, 1947.

Whitey was a member of the Watseka American Legion Post 23 and the Watseka VFW.

He enjoyed many things, including fishing, playing the harmonica, storytelling, dancing and traveling with the love of his life. He was also a hobby farmer and liked to raise animals. Most notable though is that he was a friend of many and was loved greatly by his family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra (David) Brooks, of Rock Springs, Wyo., and Tammy Crawford, of Watseka; sisters, Martha Reiter, of Orland Park, and Irene Schlemmer, of Orland Park; grandchildren, Joy (Scott) Burgener, Cindi (Ronny) Cain, Danice Newman, Daina (Nick) Gregory and Shelby Crawford; great-grandchildren, Ella, Baylie, Chasine, Jack, Kellen, Nia, Gilian and Brycen; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Betty; four brothers, William, Richard, Edmond and Henry; four sisters, Helen, Frieda, Elsie and Eleanor; and one grandchild, Cory Crawford.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, until the noon funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Joseph Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka. Concluding graveside services, there will be a celebration of life at Traditions Bar in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to IMH Hospice.

