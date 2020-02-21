Suzanne Smith

MADISON, ALA. — Suzanne Bourguignon Smith, 81, of Madison, Ala., passed away Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020).

She graduated from Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. After graduating, Suzanne worked as a registered nurse for 31 years in New York, Illinois and Kentucky.

Suzanne was a mother to 11 children, grandmother to 14 children; and great-grandmother to 10 children.

Surviving are Anne Smith Myers (Bud) of Ashland, Tenn., two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Paul K. Smith (Crickett), of Greensburg, Ky., two grandchildren, Cynthia Smith Nichols (Paul), of Madison, Ala., three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Laura Smith Utley (Mike), of Madisonville, Ky., two grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Michael Smith (Caroline), of Germany, two grandchildren, Jim Smith (Danielle), of Spring Hill, Fla., three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Kimberly Smith Sanders (Tay), of Watseka, Gabrielle Smith, of Florence, Ala., and Danielle Smith, of Florence, Ala.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Paul Smith; son, Raymond Smith; and her infant daughter, Mary Anne Smith.

Please sign her online guestbook at legacychapelfunerals.com.