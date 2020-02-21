Richard Darr

KANKAKEE — Richard “Dick” Darr, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born at the family’s home in Alvin, on Oct. 29, 1935, the son of Edwin and Thelma Lychlyter Darr. Dick married the love of his life, Jeanie M. Denoyer, in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife; children, Sheryl Darr, Jody (Danny) Brown, Robin (Eric) Dockus, Tammy (Armando) Loera, Edie (Steve) Ferris, Krissy (Mike) Noel, Edwin (Mandy) Schultz, Terra (Jon) Glass; and a sister, Violet Marie Buswell. He was “PaPa” to 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; siblings, Ronald “Bud” Darr, Roy Lee, Thelma Mae Bohner and infant son, Ricky Lee.

He and his wife were the owners of Kankakee Glass Company. Dick was a self-made man and had a lifelong, rewarding career. He retired from Glazier Union 27.

Dick was also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, the International Ford Retractable Club and a member of the Aroma Park Boat Club.

He loved boating on the Kankakee River and teaching his children to ski. Dick especially enjoyed Sunday pancake breakfast at his home. He made loads of pancakes for his family to enjoy. Dick would then take his children and grandchildren to the park to have fun. He enjoyed rebuilding and restoring classic cars. Dick loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known to be in the stands as their biggest fan! Richard was a past Kankakee Lions Little League Board Member and coach for the Pepsi team. He was also a board member and coach for Azzerelli Colts Football.

Dick leaves behind his special “Fur Princess,” his dog, Miss Molly.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Ryan’s Pier, 112 E. First St., Aroma Park. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

