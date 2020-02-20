Death notices: Feb. 20, 2020

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Arinza Martin</strong>, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Anthony R. Ciaccio</strong>, 93, of Marion, and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 13 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Anthony passed away Feb. 7, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Andrew, Brian, Derek and Amanda.

Services for <strong>Philip R. Dominguez</strong>, 31, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 11 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Philip passed away Feb. 7, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral Mass for <strong>James V. Lawless</strong>, 98, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Kankakee, were held Feb. 15 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. James passed away Feb. 11, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Zachary Stephan “Zach” Matyasec</strong>, 38, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 14 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Zach passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Jennifer L. Phillips</strong>, 69, of Bradley, were held Feb. 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Jennifer passed away Feb. 12, 2020.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Myrtle Pleckham</strong>, 94, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Myrtle passed away Feb. 12, 2020. Burial was in Peotone Cemetery, Peotone. Pallbearers were Aaron Love, Jay, Mike and Tom Pleckham, Jim Nutter and Joe Zobel.