Clara Gray

RANTOUL — Clara Mae Gray, 67, of Rantoul, passed away Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at her home.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at True Vine COGIC, 600 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Elder John Lane will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Clara was born Dec. 17, 1952, in Brooksville, Miss., the daughter of John Henley Jr. and Sarah Lane.

She owned and operated Clara’s Day Care in Rantoul. Clara was affiliated with True Vine COGIC of Kankakee.

Clara enjoyed spending time at her day care center and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her mother, Sarah Gray, of Rantoul; her son, Demarco (Maria) Gray, and daughters, Nikamie “Nikki” (Mike) Gray and Shekizzie “Kizzie” Gray, all of Rantoul; siblings, Frankie (Rosie) Gray, of Rantoul, Susie (Joe) Brown, of Kankakee, Cathy (Charlie) Gray, Bernice Rosa, of Rantoul, and Andrews Gray, of Rantoul; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; stepsisters, Chantil Henley, Earlene Henley, of Brooksville, Miss., Hattie P. Henley, of New York, Arlene Henley, of Kankakee, Steve Henley and Eugene Henley, both of Kankakee, and Jimmy Henley, of New York; along with a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her fathers, J.B Gray Sr. and John Henley; two brothers, J. B. Gray Jr. and John Henley III.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.