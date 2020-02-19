KANKAKEE — John Harer, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020), at Brookdale Senior Citizens Living in Carmel, Ind.

He was born May 14, 1947, the son of George and Alveta (Hansen) Harer, in Kankakee.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as an engineer for Norfolk Southern for 36 years before retiring in 2001.

John was a member of Open Bible Church in Kankakee. He was also an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed boating, doing water activities, working with horses and dancing.

Surviving are his daughter, Erin (Patrick) Jemar, of Aroma Park; three grandchildren, Sonny Parks, Jonah Harer and Zoey Harer; one great-grandchild, Mia Dralle; two sisters, Susan (Walter) Schaltenbrand, of Morganton, N.C., and Linda (Rick) Pippin, of Bourbonnais; along with several nieces and nephews.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

