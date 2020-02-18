Larry Padgett

BRADLEY — Larry Lee Padgett, “L.P.,” “One of Bradley’s Legends,” 81, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at his home.

He was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Decatur, the son of Walter and Margie (Bridges) Padgett. Larry married Christine McKay on Oct. 4, 1986, at the United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

L.P. was the owner of Wally’s Drive In. He enjoyed shooting bows, fishing, cooking and hunting. L.P. was the past vice president of the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club. He was a member of the Exline Sportsman’s Club, Ducks Unlimited, and the Lions Club. He was also an honorary member of the Bradley American Legion.

Larry was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne.

Surviving are his wife, Christine Padgett, of Bradley; one granddaughter, Heidi and Andy Pippin, of Texas; three great-grandchildren; and one brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Moreen Padgett, of Las Vegas, Nev.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one infant son, Mike Padgett; and one grandson, Jamie Lee Padgett.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The funeral service will be at noon Friday, Feb. 21, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Anne Township Cemetery, St. Anne, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

