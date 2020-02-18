David Fritz

CLIFTON — David A. Fritz, 54, of Clifton, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 29, 1965, in Kankakee, the son of Leon Sr. and Teresa (Scott) Fritz. He married Brenda Nakaerts on March 21, 1998, in Bradley.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda Fritz, of Clifton; three sons, Ethan Fritz, Connor Fritz and Logan Fritz, all at home; his parents, Leon Sr. and Teresa Fritz, of Bradley; three siblings, Leon (Angie) Fritz Jr., of Elizabethtown, Ky., Michele (Chuck) Lide, of Braidwood, and Stefanie (Joe) Betourne, of Thawville; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Linda Nakaerts, of Clifton; one sister-in-law, Alison Nakaerts, of Clifton; and his dogs, Mugsy and Oliver.

He was preceded in death by his dog, Gizmo.

Mr. Fritz served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was an O.R. tech at the naval hospital in Groton, Conn. He then served in the Illinois Army National Guard through the Kankakee Branch for three years. David started as a floor nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, then moved into surgery as an O.R. nurse, and also worked in recovery. After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Olivet Nazarene University, he worked for Dr. Corcoran at Oak Orthopedic as a nurse practitioner. He also represented Oak Orthopedic at numerous area football games.

He enjoyed playing video games and bowling, having bowled a 300. He also enjoyed golfing, woodworking, watching the Food Network, cooking, grilling and especially spending time with his boys.

Everyone is invited to wear Cubs, Bears and patriotic attire for the visitation and memorial service.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A memorial service will follow at 12:15 p.m. Deacon Pat Skelly will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to his boys’ college fund.

