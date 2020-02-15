Walter Martens

KANKAKEE — Walter H. Martens, 89, of Kankakee, and formerly of Grant Park, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 24, 1930, in Grant Park, the only son of Arthur and Margaret Martens.

He was a farmer.

Walter served in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are three sons, Wesley and Amy Martens, of Grant Park, Thomas and Steffany Martens, of Bourbonnais, and Robert Martens, of Bradley; six grandchildren, Michael Martens, Luke Martens, Lauren Martens, Kelly Martens, Staci Anderson and Justin Martens; and four great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Christian and Charlotte Anderson.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Shirley Martens; his second wife, Carol Crabb; a daughter, Mary Suszycki; and his parents.

Walter was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

He enjoyed fishing and goose hunting.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park, with the Rev. Cory Estby officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.