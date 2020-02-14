Myrtle June Pleckham

KANKAKEE — This past Wednesday, February 12, 2020, the world lost one of its brightest lights, our mom. Our mom was one of the most generous, unselfish, hardworking, sweetest and genuine people you would be blessed to know. Mom’s devotion to her family was unparalleled. It is hard to sum up in a few paragraphs just how much mom graciously lived life in spite of various hardships, her thrifty hardworking nature and deep love for her family.

The beginning of her 94-year journey began in Rock, Wisconsin, with humble, rural beginnings, depression era and many harsh challenges. Her mother, Calla, father, Arthur, brothers, Orville and Norbert, sister, Arlene: all preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one son-in-law, Terry Happ; one daughter-in-law, Judy Pleckham; and two grandsons, Steven Ray Pleckham and infant Brian Pleckham.

She met her handsome husband, Thomas, married and began their life together in Marshfield, Wisconsin, June 18, 1946. Their marriage/partnership was built on courage, devotion, loyalty and most of all love. As our family grew to 8 children, they always shared and worked together to provide for us all. Mom overflowed with love and continued to be unconditionally devoted to her growing family.

We remember the number of meals prepared, the baking, the canning, the gardens, the master seamstress she was, her artistic and creative talent, 4-H projects, help with homework, her endless amounts of laundry and ironing, packing lunches, nursing sick and hurt children, helping in the fields and barn when they were on the farm, manicured yard and flower beds, spotless house… the list is endless and we will always remember, appreciate and be grateful for what mom did.

As we got older, dated, and dealt with broken hearts, losses, crisis after crisis, mom and dad, of course were always there. No matter what.

When dad become ill, mom was there fighting with him every step of the way and never giving up hope that he would pull through. But sadly, he passed away May 3, 2005.

Mom missed dad and continued valiantly. As her vision become severely impaired, she became a resident at Riverside Assisted Living in Kankakee. The staff was very kind and they acknowledged that mom was a genuine sweetheart. We are grateful to the staff that treated our sweet mom with dignity, sincerity, respect and compassion.

Up until her last breath, mom lived her life with unending, unwavering and unselfish love. She showed us what a spouse, parent, grandparent and friend should be like, and we are forever grateful that we were blessed to call her mom. For all the white hairs, stress and maybe a few curse words we caused you, we love you mom and will miss you each and every day.

Myrtle June Pleckham departed this earth on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A viewing will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.

Burial will follow in Peotone Cemetery in Peotone.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Midge Eckes, of Marshfield, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her eight children, Ginger Happ, Chuck Pleckham (Donna), Karon Wylie (Dick), Rick Pleckham (Cindy), Gerry Pleckham, Charlene Nutter (Jim), Linda Eason (Randy), Scott Pleckham (Mary); 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Please sign her guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.