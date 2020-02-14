Jerauld 'Jerry' Salzman

GOLDEN CITY, MO. — Jerauld “Jerry” H. Salzman, 80, of Golden City, Mo., passed away Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at Good Shepherd Community Care.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Daniel Funeral Home in Lamar, Mo. Private family burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Golden City, Mo. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Good Shepherd Community Care and Rehab. in care of Daniel Funeral Home, 1201 Broadway St., Lamar, MO 64759.

