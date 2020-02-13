WATSEKA — Ralph Broquard, 86, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Feb. 10, 2020).

He was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Fairbury, the son of Joshua Broquard and Marie (Schmidt) Broquard.

Ralph married Vie Decker on Nov. 22, 1963. She preceded him in death Feb. 19, 2002.

Mr. Broquard was a district manager for Honeggers & Co. and worked for Ace Feed in Watseka for 20 years. Ralph was also a truck driver for many years. He was a member of the Watseka American Legion Post 23, Watseka Elks Lodge 1791, and the First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed woodworking, antiquing, and drinking a good cold beer.

Ralph served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War.

Surviving are his stepchildren, Terry (Donna Orcutt) Burger, of Watseka, and Suzie (Ken) Barragree, of Watseka; brothers, Ken Broquard, of Fairbury, and Dean Broquard, of San Diego, Calif.; sisters, Margaret (Earl) Feucht, of Princeville, and Doris (Larry) Cottrell, of Chenoa; sister-in-law, Beverly Devine, of Watseka; brother-in-law, Wayne Decker, of Crescent City; grandchildren, Travis (Kristin) Burger, of Watseka, and Angie (Tim) Weir, of Mackinaw; great-grandchildren, Seth and Drew Leverenz and Izzy and Ellie Weir; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Vie; he was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Earl Broquard.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka. The Rev. Tom McCann will officiate along with John Franklin. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Danville Veterans Administration, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

