MANTENO — Patricia Rusk, 85, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee, under the devoted care of Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

She had formerly lived in Bradley and Chebanse.

Pat was born March 17, 1934, in Berwyn, the daughter of Eleanor and Alcide Tousignant. She was the eldest daughter of five children.

She married a handsome young airman, Chuck Rusk, and they shared more than 60 happy years together. He preceded her in death in 2017. After their wedding, they started their life together with the U.S. Air Force in Southern California.

They then moved to Valparaiso, Ind., so Chuck could start his career with Rusk Aviation. They followed Rusk Aviation to Kankakee, and spent more than 30 happy years living in Chebanse. After retiring to Bradley for 10 years, they then moved to Heritage Woods Nursing Home in Manteno.

Pat was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Additionally, she worked part time by her husband’s side at Rusk Aviation. She also spent 10 years as a bookkeeper for Cheese-Tech in Chebanse, and then later as an accountant at OAK Orthopedics in Kankakee.

Pat was an enthusiastic volunteer for Catholic Charities during her retirement.

She loved reading, playing Bridge and baking. Friends and family still recall Pat’s famous Christmas cookies. She was known for her joyful disposition and she deeply valued the friendships she made with neighbors, co-workers and fellow residents at Heritage Woods of Manteno.

Surviving are her two daughters, Kathy (Tony) McGann, of Wilmington, and Suzie (Steve) Bradley, of Excelsior, Minn.; grandchildren, Sean McGann and Maya, Claire and Sam Bradley; and brothers, Byron and Dick Tousignant.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Tom Tousignant and Renee Mahnke.

Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Interment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Pat’s family would like to thank her compassionate friends and caregivers at Heritage Woods and Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, which provided devoted care during her final days.

