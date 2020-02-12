James Lawless

BOURBONNAIS — James V. Lawless, 98, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

He was born Nov. 3, 1921, in Reddick, the son of Patrick John and Mabel Rose (Tavares) Lawless. James married Marianne Slike Roman on Sept. 11, 2003.

James attended Reddick Community Schools and the University of Illinois.

He retired from the Gibbs, Lawless, and Mackin Insurance Agency. He had also worked for the Hartford Insurance Company and had been part owner of Oak Springs Golf Course.

James was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge 627 and a founding member of St. Martin of Tours. James was also a member of the National and Illinois Rifle Association. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and traveling.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp, having served during World War II.

James was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Marianne Lawless, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Ira and Catherine Lawless, of Kankakee; and several nieces and nephews, including Marilyn McCall, of Spring Grove, and James I. Lawless, of McCall, Idaho.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Marion J. Lawless and Lyle Lawless; and two sisters, Elaine Marie Lawless and Lorraine Lawless Volkman.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will officiate. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

