Derrick 'Diggy' Corbin

KANKAKEE — Derrick L. “Diggy” Corbin, 43, of Kankakee, passed away on Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) at his home.

He was born Aug. 6, 1976, in Kankakee, the son of Lorne and Betty L. (Mosher) Corbin.

Surviving are his mother, Betty L. Mosher-Corbin, of Kankakee; his father, Lorne “Creeper” Corbin, of Bourbonnais; one son, Codey (Hannah) Lowe, of Irwin; one granddaughter, Alayna Lowe, of Irwin; one brother, Brandon (Jocelyn) Corbin, of Bourbonnais; two nieces, Kayde Corbin, who was his best friend, and Taylor Brading; one nephew, Nathan Mosher; and his special friend, Beth Taylor, of Aroma Park.

Derrick was preceded in death by his brother, Craig Mosher.

He was the owner and operator of Diggz-D-Tailz in Kankakee. Diggy enjoyed playing guitars, was an avid Ted Nugent fan. He also loved racing.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will be at a later date in the Clifton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to his family.

