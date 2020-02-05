Theodore Wheeler

BRADLEY — Theodore J. Wheeler, 90, of Bradley and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 25, 2020, at Aperion Nursing Home in Bradley.

He was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Kankakee, the son of Gilbert and Constance (St. Germaine) Wheeler. Theodore married Lois A. Walker on Aug. 7, 1948.

Theodore proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

He was employed by Adcraft Printers, General Foods Coupon Center and the Bourbonnais Herald. He retired from Roper Corp. in 1994 after 40 years of employment there.

Theodore was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and secretary of the Krik Krossin Golf League. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, reading, working crossword puzzles and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears fan.

Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Carol Callahan, of Alamogordo, N.M., and Pamela (Scott) Riley, of Henderson, Nev.; and a grandson, Cameron Coleman. Also surviving are his sisters and brothers-in-law, Constance Denault, of Bradley, Jacqueline Cross, of Bonfield, Barbara (Maynard) Denault, of Kankakee, and Rosemary (Daniel) Babinski, of Bradley; and two sisters-in-law, Ann Wheeler, of Kankakee, and Mary Turngren, of Bourbonnais; along with numerous nieces and nephews

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife; two sisters, Dorothy Brouillet and Linda Patterson; three brothers, Gilbert Jr., David and Richard Wheeler; and a granddaughter, Kelly Coleman.

The memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

