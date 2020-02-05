Martha McClatchey

WATSEKA — Martha Armstrong McClatchey, 91, passed away Monday (Feb. 3, 2020).

She was born April 11, 1928, in Kokomo, Ind., the daughter of John and Virginia Duke.

Martha was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., after moving there from Watseka in 2015.

She was of the Methodist faith and was a member of the Watseka First United Methodist Church.

Martha was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She loved playing cards and watching Chicago Cubs baseball. She was a very kind, loving and caring person.

Preceding her in death were her father and mother; husband of 62 years, Medford “Mac” L. McClatchey; and brother, Richard “Dick” Duke.

Surviving are her daughter, Anita Ann Walsh and husband Tim, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; son, Scott Alan McClatchey and wife Kay, of Encinitas, Calif.; brother, James “Jimmy” Duke, of Morgantown, Ind.; sister-in-law, Marjann “Micky” Duke, of Menominee, Mich.; grandchildren, Sean Walsh, Lindsay Wilson with husband Baxter, Kyle McClatchey, and Megan McClatchey.

Graveside services will be at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 South Fourth St., Watseka, IL 60970, or the Alzheimer’s Association online at alz.org.

Funeral arrangements are by Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory in Defuniak Springs, Fla.

Please sign her online guestbook at clary-glenn.com.