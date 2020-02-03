Stephen Bechard

KANKAKEE — Stephen C. Bechard was born Aug. 25, 1960, the son of Chester and Doris Bechard – Statler. He passed away Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020).

Surviving are his loving wife, Sheryl; children, Danielle Bechard (AJ Zuleger), Samantha Bechard (Brandon Demik), Andrew Beutien, Maryellen Huber and Garrett Huber (Tasha Curtis). He was an adored “Papa” to Kylie Huber, William Davidson, Kaylee Bechard, Ariana Mae Ruble , AJ Zuleger Jr., Callie Bechard, Addison Slater, Raylan Huber, Chase Vaughn, Devin Huber, Oaklyn Vaughn, Ryker Zuleger and Carson Demik. Stephen was a brother to Pam (Jim) Gall, Paula (Ray) Deddo, the late Caroline (Todd) Gottschall and Joe (Christine) Bechard. He was also a fond uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were a daughter, Kacie Marie Bechard; and infant twin sons, Stephen Carl and Gregory James Bechard.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, until the 10 a.m. service at Oak Lawn First Church of the Nazarene, 6343 W. 90th Place, Oak Lawn. Interment will be in St. Edward Cemetery, Lowell, Ind.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

